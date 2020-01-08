Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.82-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $854.39 million.Globus Medical also updated its FY 2019
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.
Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.52. 602,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $60.15.
In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $337,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
