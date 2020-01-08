Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.82-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $854.39 million.Globus Medical also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.52. 602,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $337,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.