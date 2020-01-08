GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GLYC. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 264,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market cap of $220.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.