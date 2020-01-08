GoByte (GBX) Price Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $215,663.00 and $10,558.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, GoByte has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000116 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,657,688 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

