Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 23000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.47 million during the quarter.

About Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

