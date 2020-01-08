GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Trading Down 1.9%

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 432,845 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 491,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. The company controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects. The company also owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

