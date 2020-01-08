GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Trading Down 1.9%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 432,845 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 491,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91.

GoldMining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLDLF)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. The company controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects. The company also owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit