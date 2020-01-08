Golem (GNT) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Golem has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $2.65 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, DragonEX, Coinbe and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00180768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.01397758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00117849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Tidex, OKEx, Poloniex, Braziliex, GOPAX, YoBit, Zebpay, Bittrex, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Coinbe, ABCC, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Gate.io, BitBay, Upbit, Iquant, BitMart, Huobi, Mercatox, CoinExchange, WazirX, Liqui, Koinex, HitBTC, OOOBTC, BigONE and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

