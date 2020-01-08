Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Trading Down 1.2%

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30, 1,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 19,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

