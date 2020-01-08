Graft (GRFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,286.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a market cap of $211,480.00 and approximately $3,286.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graft has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00724134 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003392 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001642 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

