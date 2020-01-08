Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 1,592,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,730,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price objective on Great Panther Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84,051 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 409,304 shares in the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

