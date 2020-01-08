Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 1,592,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,730,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price objective on Great Panther Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
