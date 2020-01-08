Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Green Growth Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) were down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 391,312 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 204,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Green Growth Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGBXF)

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products in the United States. The company offers cannabis, tetrahydro cannabidol, cannabidiol, and cannabis-infused consumer products, as well as technology and consulting services for the cannabis industry.

