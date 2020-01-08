Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-3.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.
GBX stock traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,806. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.
In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.