Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-3.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.

GBX stock traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,806. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.