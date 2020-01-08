Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Habit Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Habit Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of Habit Restaurants stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.22 million, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. Habit Restaurants’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 185,157 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 934,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

