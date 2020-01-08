Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Down 0.8%

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), approximately 619 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 313,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.81).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.28.

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

