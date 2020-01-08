Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 349,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $771.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

