Head-To-Head Review: Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) & Byline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BY)

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randolph Bancorp $34.97 million 2.85 -$2.09 million N/A N/A Byline Bancorp $258.59 million 2.89 $41.19 million $1.18 16.58

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randolph Bancorp 5.16% 1.25% 0.16% Byline Bancorp 18.36% 9.25% 1.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Randolph Bancorp and Byline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randolph Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Byline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Byline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Byline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Randolph Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Randolph Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs. As of February 27, 2018, it operated six retail branch locations and loan operations centers in Andover and North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and five loan production offices in eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Randolph Bancorp (MHC).

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 57 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

