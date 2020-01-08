Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.90-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 8.90-9.10 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.07. 372,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,437. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.