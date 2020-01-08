Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.90-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.90-9.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.07. 372,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,437. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

