Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (LON:HEFT) Declares Dividend of GBX 21.70

Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (LON:HEFT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HEFT opened at GBX 1,302.86 ($17.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,271.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,246.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 12.04 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,340 ($17.63).

Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

