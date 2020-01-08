Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $722.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

