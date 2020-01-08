Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Trading Down 9.8%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)’s stock price fell 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83, 642,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 622,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCR shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The company has a market cap of $83.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $172.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 50,000 shares of Hi-Crush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hi-Crush Company Profile (NYSE:HCR)

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

