Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

HIW has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

HIW traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,586. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

