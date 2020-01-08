Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,359.22

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,359.22 and traded as high as $1,449.00. Hiscox shares last traded at $1,384.00, with a volume of 694,773 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSX. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,402.67 ($18.45).

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,543.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74.

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

