Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,359.22

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,359.22 and traded as high as $1,449.00. Hiscox shares last traded at $1,384.00, with a volume of 694,773 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSX. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,402.67 ($18.45).

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,543.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74.

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

About Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit