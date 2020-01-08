Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.21. Horizon North Logistics shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 120,016 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HNL shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.35 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.56.

Get Horizon North Logistics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon North Logistics Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.