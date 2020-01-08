Huami (NYSE:HMI) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.28, 442,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 549,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $662.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $260.58 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huami by 5,219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 822,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 806,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Huami by 1,021.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 240,825 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Huami in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huami in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Huami by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

