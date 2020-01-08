Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hub Group has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hub Group by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hub Group by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

