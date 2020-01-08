Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. 3,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,987. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hub Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Hub Group by 1,773.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hub Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Hub Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

