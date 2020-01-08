Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.27. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.93%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 154,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

