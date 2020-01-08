Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.20 ($64.19).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €43.58 ($50.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.72 and its 200 day moving average is €47.85. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a twelve month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.