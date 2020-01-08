Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.50.

TSE:H traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.15. 151,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion and a PE ratio of -108.87. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.20.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.3905565 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

