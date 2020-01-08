Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.
H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.50.
TSE:H traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.15. 151,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion and a PE ratio of -108.87. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.20.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
