IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Up 0.2%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.95, 677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on IGIFF. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC set a $43.50 target price on shares of IGM Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

