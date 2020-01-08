IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, OEX and Bittrex. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $29,021.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.05872151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034959 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001178 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, CoinBene, Allbit, Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, Cashierest, OEX, HitBTC, LBank, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

