IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.75

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 98047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMPUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get IMPALA PLATINUM/S alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.