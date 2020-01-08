Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $3.14. Incitec Pivot shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 2,977,507 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.83.

The business also recently declared a final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In other Incitec Pivot news, insider Jeanne Johns 134,115 shares of Incitec Pivot stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd.

About Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL)

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

