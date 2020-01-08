INLOCK One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,308.00 (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $21,308.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INLOCK has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.81 or 0.06033886 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001752 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001233 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

ILK is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,131,995 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.