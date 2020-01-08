Insider Selling: Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 194,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.