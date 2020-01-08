Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FibroGen alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $195,412.50.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. 465,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.