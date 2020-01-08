Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 5,797 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $396,282.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $89,516.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,853 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $310,397.88.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,600 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $166,426.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,445 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $284,257.75.

On Thursday, November 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $99,862.65.

NASDAQ:NRC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 130.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of National Research by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of National Research by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Research by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

