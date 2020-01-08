Insider Selling: Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $10,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 347,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.86. Retrophin Inc has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.69.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RTRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth $1,237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

