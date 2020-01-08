Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $144.41

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$144.41 and last traded at C$144.22, with a volume of 47606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$143.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFC. Raymond James set a C$146.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$142.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion and a PE ratio of 28.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.1200004 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

