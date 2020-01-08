Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $144.41

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$144.41 and last traded at C$144.22, with a volume of 47606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$143.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFC. Raymond James set a C$146.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$142.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion and a PE ratio of 28.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.1200004 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit