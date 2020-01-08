Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $58.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IART. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.17.

IART opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $126,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $200,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

