Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Shares Up 1.8%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.34 and last traded at $109.34, 201 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.42.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit