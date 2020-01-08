Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Insider Sells $82,730.64 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Campagna also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 19th, Jason Campagna sold 154 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $18,395.30.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICPT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

