Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Insider Sells $82,730.64 in Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Campagna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Jason Campagna sold 154 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $18,395.30.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICPT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.