Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.60. 3,013,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,780. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,851. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. FIX assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

