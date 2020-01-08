International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “For 2019, International Flavors & Fragrances guided adjusted earnings per share at $4.85-$5.05. The guidance range indicates an improvement of 8-11% from the prior-year. The global market for flavors and fragrances continues to grow fueled by robust demand for consumer products containing flavors and fragrances, which bodes well for the company. Recently, International Flavors has entered into a definitive merger agreement with DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences business unit to form a new entity, focused on creating a leading global integrated solution. The company focuses on accelerating growth through organic investments and strategic acquisitions, while returning significant capital to shareholders. However, higher debt following the acquisition and unfavorable foreign currency impact are likely to hurt results.”

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of IFF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.15. 94,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,029. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.85. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $123,132.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,777 shares of company stock worth $349,793 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 279,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.