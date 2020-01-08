inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover inTest.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.

Shares of INTT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,650. inTest has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

inTest Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

