Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Holdings Lifted by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 604,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0602 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.