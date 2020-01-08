Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 489,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 581.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 271,094 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. 224,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,340. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

