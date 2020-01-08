Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.86

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.86 and last traded at $55.86, with a volume of 55443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2,243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

