Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.17 (Hold) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s rating score has declined by 1% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $8.83 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE DHC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,569. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.31.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

