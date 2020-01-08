ION Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. During the last seven days, ION has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $498,290.00 and $44.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006824 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000402 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,261,998 coins and its circulating supply is 12,361,998 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is ion.community

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

