Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 409,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 84,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453,490. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $173.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,140. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

